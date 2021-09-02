Short Interest in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Increases By 22.7%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,940,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the July 29th total of 8,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $93.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. Analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

