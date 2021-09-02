Short Interest in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Decreases By 19.8%

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the July 29th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 885,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE BSBR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 469,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $9.27.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 210,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 28.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 65,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

