Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Decreases By 20.1%

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 29th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MYN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 46,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,141. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 17.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 19.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

