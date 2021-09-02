Short Interest in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Decreases By 14.2%

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 29th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.57. 5,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,861. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,342,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 62,459 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

