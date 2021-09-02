Short Interest in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Rises By 14.6%

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,810,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the July 29th total of 32,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 18.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 17.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $71.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $144.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.80. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

