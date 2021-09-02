Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Rises By 16.3%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 29th total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CBGPF opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

