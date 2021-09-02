Short Interest in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Decreases By 19.2%

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 881,100 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the July 29th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

CDAK stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. Codiak BioSciences has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $391.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter worth $12,774,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 194.1% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 980,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after buying an additional 646,861 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter worth $8,224,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 101.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after buying an additional 445,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 70.9% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,030,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after buying an additional 427,415 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.