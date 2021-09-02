Short Interest in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Drops By 14.5%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Get Cohu alerts:

In other Cohu news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $30,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,438.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,270. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 182.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 47.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,210. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.87. Cohu has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.