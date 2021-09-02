Short Interest in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Decreases By 15.2%

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the July 29th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CMI traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.95. 19,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,555. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.87 and a 200-day moving average of $250.61. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,899,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,145,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Cummins by 84.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,182,000 after buying an additional 476,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,652,000 after buying an additional 277,045 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.68.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

