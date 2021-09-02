Short Interest in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Rises By 21.5%

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the July 29th total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

D stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $78.98. 3,121,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

