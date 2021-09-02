Short Interest in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Rises By 27.9%

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 791,300 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the July 29th total of 618,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 682,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

EFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 330,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,498. The company has a market capitalization of $928.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.20. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.