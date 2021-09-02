Short Interest in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Rises By 19.5%

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 202,500 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the July 29th total of 169,500 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Envela in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envela from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.30. 4,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,299. The firm has a market cap of $115.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Envela has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Envela had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 47.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envela will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Envela by 35,742.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Envela during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Envela by 1,836.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Envela by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Envela during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Envela

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

