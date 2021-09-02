Short Interest in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Decreases By 14.1%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the July 29th total of 3,270,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
EURN remained flat at $$8.56 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,955. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.37.
Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Euronav by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 178,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Euronav by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 20.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Euronav by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Euronav by 67.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently weighed in on EURN shares. TheStreet downgraded Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
Euronav Company Profile
Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.
See Also: Operating Income
Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.