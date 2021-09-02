Short Interest in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Decreases By 14.1%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the July 29th total of 3,270,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

EURN remained flat at $$8.56 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,955. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Euronav by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 178,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Euronav by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 20.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Euronav by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Euronav by 67.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EURN shares. TheStreet downgraded Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

