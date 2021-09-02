Short Interest in Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Decreases By 21.3%

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the July 29th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 303.0 days.

OTCMKTS EXCOF opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. Exco Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $9.12.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacture of dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. It operates through the following segments: Casting and Extrusion and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs and engineers tooling and other manufacturing equipment.

