Short Interest in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Declines By 23.0%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the July 29th total of 5,180,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE EXPR traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,580,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,427,031. The firm has a market cap of $382.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. Express has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. Express had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. Analysts anticipate that Express will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Express news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $249,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 651,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $255,519.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Express in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Express by 368.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 866,733 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Express by 160.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Express by 1.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,520,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after buying an additional 26,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Express during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

