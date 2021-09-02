Short Interest in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Decreases By 19.4%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 927,200 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the July 29th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.53.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,584,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $11.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $450.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $421.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.90. Generac has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $458.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

