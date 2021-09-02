Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Drops By 22.3%

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 411,100 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the July 29th total of 529,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.9 days.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.