Short Interest in Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Expands By 12.5%

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Prime Realty Investment stock remained flat at $$3,900.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,900.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3,547.00. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a one year low of $3,900.00 and a one year high of $3,900.00.

About Japan Prime Realty Investment

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

