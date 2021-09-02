Short Interest in Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Expands By 12.5%

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Japan Prime Realty Investment stock remained flat at $$3,900.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,900.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3,547.00. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a one year low of $3,900.00 and a one year high of $3,900.00.
About Japan Prime Realty Investment
