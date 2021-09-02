Short Interest in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Decreases By 12.5%

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 403,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NYSE KEX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.26. 438,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08. Kirby has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Equities analysts predict that Kirby will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEX shares. G.Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 37.7% in the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,297,000 after buying an additional 591,674 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 81.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,123,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,110,000 after buying an additional 503,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,419,000 after buying an additional 376,614 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 96.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,495,000 after buying an additional 264,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 15.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,470,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 201,297 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

