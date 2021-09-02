Short Interest in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Drops By 20.4%

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the July 29th total of 117,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In related news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $25,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,798 shares in the company, valued at $149,829.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in LCNB in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in LCNB by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in LCNB in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LCNB in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

LCNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

LCNB stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. LCNB has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $218.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. LCNB had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

