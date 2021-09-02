Short Interest in LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Declines By 23.3%

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 234,100 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the July 29th total of 305,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

LifeWorks stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. LifeWorks has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60.

About LifeWorks

LifeWorks Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

