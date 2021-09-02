Short Interest in LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Declines By 23.3%

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 234,100 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the July 29th total of 305,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
LifeWorks stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. LifeWorks has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60.
About LifeWorks
