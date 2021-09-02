Short Interest in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Declines By 19.8%

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the July 29th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $32,660.00. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.
Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.
LMST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Limestone Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.
About Limestone Bancorp
Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.
