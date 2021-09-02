Short Interest in mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Grows By 29.4%

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the July 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

MECVF stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. mdf commerce has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $6.37.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

