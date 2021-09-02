Short Interest in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Rises By 15.7%

Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the July 29th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in Merida Merger Corp. I by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 175,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 88,265 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,660,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 66,710 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 207,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 38,084 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Merida Merger Corp. I stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 74,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,272. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

