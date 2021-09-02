Short Interest in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Declines By 17.8%

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the July 29th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.56.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

NYSE:MTH traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.93. 386,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,742. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.31.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.