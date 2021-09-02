Short Interest in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Declines By 17.8%

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the July 29th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
MTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.56.
NYSE:MTH traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.93. 386,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,742. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.31.
In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
