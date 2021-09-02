Short Interest in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Decreases By 12.2%

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 29th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 169,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASH opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. Analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

CASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

