Short Interest in Millennium Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCELQ) Decreases By 12.9%

Millennium Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCELQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 683,100 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 29th total of 784,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of Millennium Cell stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,281. Millennium Cell has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Millennium Cell Company Profile

Millennium Cell, Inc develops hydrogen battery technology. It develops hydrogen batteries comprised of a fuel cell and its proprietary hydrogen storage technology for use in portable electronic devices for the military, industrial, medical and consumer electronics markets. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Eatontown, NJ.

