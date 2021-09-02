Short Interest in Millennium Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCELQ) Decreases By 12.9%

Millennium Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCELQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 683,100 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 29th total of 784,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Shares of Millennium Cell stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,281. Millennium Cell has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
Millennium Cell Company Profile
