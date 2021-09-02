Short Interest in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Decreases By 16.7%

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,981.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

