Short Interest in National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Declines By 18.8%

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,642,700 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the July 29th total of 2,022,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 400.7 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $79.13 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average is $72.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.568 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

