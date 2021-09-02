Short Interest in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Drops By 14.1%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the July 29th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 400,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NESR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,750. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.93. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $234.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NESR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

