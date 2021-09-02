Short Interest in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expands By 13.0%

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 784,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NMRK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Shares of NMRK stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.22. 8,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,392. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.93 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.