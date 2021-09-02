Short Interest in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Decreases By 22.8%

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the July 29th total of 15,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of PNBK opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Patriot National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $406,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Patriot National Bancorp by 44.7% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 145,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,965 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Patriot National Bancorp by 450.1% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 189,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 155,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

