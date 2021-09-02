Short Interest in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Declines By 12.9%

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the July 29th total of 2,800,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 612,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 557,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 352,099 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 99,548.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,871,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,064,000 after purchasing an additional 702,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 140,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

PNM stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $49.59. 720,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,325. PNM Resources has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.46%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

