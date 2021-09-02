Short Interest in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Drops By 19.1%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the July 29th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 970,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PUMP traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.73. 549,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,917. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $798.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 3.31.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProPetro will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,650,000 after purchasing an additional 261,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,899,000 after purchasing an additional 157,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 380,620 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,304,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

