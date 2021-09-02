Short Interest in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Drops By 20.1%

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 547,600 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the July 29th total of 685,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.32. 4,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,908. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

