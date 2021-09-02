Short Interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Drops By 13.1%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the July 29th total of 50,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVPH. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.27. 185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,826. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $57.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -0.11.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

