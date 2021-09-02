Short Interest in Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Decreases By 18.4%

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 614,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the July 29th total of 752,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SURDF stock opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17.

About Sumitomo Realty & Development

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment leases and manages office buildings, residences, and other properties. The Sales segment sells condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.

