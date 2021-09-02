Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Rises By 28.4%

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the July 29th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,439,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 110,368 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,974 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 612,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,973,000 after acquiring an additional 36,761 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $58.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

