Short Interest in Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Drops By 14.5%

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 696,800 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 814,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vifor Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GNHAF remained flat at $$143.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Vifor Pharma has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $149.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.86.

Vifor Pharma AG, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used for the treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia; Maltofer, an oral iron polymaltose complex for infants, children, adolescents, and pregnant woman with iron deficiency; and Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) to treat symptomatic anemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD).

