Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Given New C$3.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.75 to C$3.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of TSE SMT traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.71. 35,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,102. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$442.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of C$1.84 and a 1 year high of C$4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

