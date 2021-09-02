Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Sify Technologies stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIFY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 479,257 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 3,713.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 200,241 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

