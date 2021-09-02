Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives $34.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

SGFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Signify Health stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Signify Health by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Signify Health by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Signify Health by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Signify Health by 817.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Signify Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

