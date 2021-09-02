Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.62. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

SIMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,021,000 after purchasing an additional 966,323 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 789,328 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,673,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after purchasing an additional 216,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,438 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 208,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.40. 7,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,509. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $81.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

