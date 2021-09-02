Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $28,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 610.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 52,980 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $135.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.30. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

