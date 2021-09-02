SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 373,280 shares.The stock last traded at $28.68 and had previously closed at $27.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 19.7% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 368,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 60,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after buying an additional 1,240,107 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 6.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.