Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average is $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $488,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,741 shares of company stock valued at $690,250. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 35,735.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,729,000 after acquiring an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 81,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

