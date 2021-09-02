SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Short Interest Down 20.7% in August

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 824,700 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the July 29th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 362,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $46.05 on Thursday. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 2.03.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,759,000 after purchasing an additional 475,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,210,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SkyWest by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,510,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SkyWest by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,087,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,979,000 after purchasing an additional 141,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SkyWest by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 410,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.