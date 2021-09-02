SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Short Interest Down 20.7% in August

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 824,700 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the July 29th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 362,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of SKYW stock opened at $46.05 on Thursday. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 2.03.
SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
SkyWest Company Profile
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
