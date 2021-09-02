SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. SLR Investment posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $18.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $794.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Ares Management LLC increased its position in SLR Investment by 57.0% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,223,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,724,000 after buying an additional 443,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the second quarter worth about $3,648,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SLR Investment by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,808,000 after buying an additional 120,037 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in SLR Investment by 104.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 105,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in SLR Investment by 163.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 158,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 98,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

