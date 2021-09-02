Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) PT Raised to GBX 1,025

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) had its price target lifted by Libertas Partners from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Libertas Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SMS. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of LON SMS opened at GBX 971 ($12.69) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Smart Metering Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 985.48 ($12.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 5.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 898.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 837.89.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

