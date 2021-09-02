Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SWBI traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,532,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,693. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,132.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SWBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

